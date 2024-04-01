A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
J.K. Rowling could be imprisoned for 'misgendering' trans people under new law

Odious bill lowers the bar so being 'insulting' is now a crime

Published April 1, 2024 at 1:44pm
Author J.K. Rowling (Video screenshot)

Author J.K. Rowling

(MODERNITY) -- Author JK Rowling could be prosecuted for “misgendering” trans people under Scotland’s odious new hate crime law that comes into force today, an SNP minister has admitted.

Senior police officers are expecting a deluge of complaints over online posts after the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 created a new crime of “stirring up hatred” relating to age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity or being intersex.

A person could now be imprisoned for up to seven years if they engage in “insulting” behaviour towards ‘protected’ groups, and the prosecution only needs to prove that the hatred was “likely” rather than “intended.”

