U.S. WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER

Japanese astronaut to be 1st non-American to set foot on moon

Mission planned for 2026

Published April 12, 2024 at 3:01pm

(NEWSMAX) – A lucky Japanese astronaut will become the first non-American to set foot on the Moon during one of NASA's upcoming Artemis missions, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

The offer to Japan – an opportunity many nations have long dreamed of – came as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's state visit, and as Washington seeks to strengthen ties with its key Asian ally. "Two Japanese astronauts will join future American missions, and one will become the first non-American ever to land on the Moon," Biden said in a press conference with Kishida.

Kishida hailed the announcement as a "huge achievement" and announced that Japan would in return supply a rover for the program.

Read the full story ›

