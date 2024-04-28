Jerry Seinfeld eviscerates 'extreme left' for making comedy 'PC'

(FOX NEWS) -- Storied comic Jerry Seinfeld is calling it like he sees it: political correctness has been a detriment to comedy.

The "Seinfeld" star unleashed on the "extreme left," suggesting that while people still crave comic relief, they can't find it on television.

Make comedy legal again!

pic.twitter.com/nTf9wmlfzn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2024

"Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don't get it," he said on a recent episode of the New Yorker's Radio Hour.

