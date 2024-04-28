A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jerry Seinfeld eviscerates 'extreme left' for making comedy 'PC'

'Here's our thought about this joke – well, that's the end of your comedy'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 28, 2024 at 7:30pm
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld mocks Brian Williams during the 40th anniversary of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (Video screenshot)

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld

(FOX NEWS) -- Storied comic Jerry Seinfeld is calling it like he sees it: political correctness has been a detriment to comedy.

The "Seinfeld" star unleashed on the "extreme left," suggesting that while people still crave comic relief, they can't find it on television.

"Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly and they don't get it," he said on a recent episode of the New Yorker's Radio Hour.

Read the full story ›

