A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Jewish rabbi: Israel will be protected by God, despite attacks by Iran

'They just use proxies, because frankly, they're cowards'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:43pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- Days after hundreds of missiles and drones were launched at Israel, members of the Jewish community are speaking out, saying Iranian leaders are cowards who hide behind proxies, adding that "almighty God" will protect those who live in the Holy Land.

Iran’s brazen and unprecedented attack on Israel late Saturday involved drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Only seven ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base. Israeli and U.S. forces shot down the rest with help from British, French and Jordanian forces.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jewish rabbi: Israel will be protected by God, despite attacks by Iran
Dallas Jenkins gives update on release of Season 4 of 'The Chosen' as Season 5 begins filming
50 Batman creators call for Hamas to release Bibas family
7-year-old Israeli girl wounded in Iran attack still fighting for life
Long-awaited articles of impeachment against DHS secretary arrive in Senate
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×