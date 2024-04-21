A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jewish student at Yale stabbed in eye with PLO flag

'This is what happens when visibly Jewish students try to attend and document these rallies'

Published April 21, 2024 at 5:44pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(JNS) -- A Jewish student at Yale University was stabbed in the eye with a PLO flag during an anti-Israel demonstration at the school’s New Haven, Conn., campus on Saturday night.

“Tonight at Yale, I was assaulted by a student today at an anti-Israel protest. He stabbed me in the eye with a Palestinian flag. Now I’m in the hospital. This is what happens when visibly Jewish students try to attend and document these rallies,” Sahar Tartak, a sophomore, tweeted after the incident.

Tartak, who is studying history and is the editor-in-chief of the independent Yale Free Press college newspaper, was attempting to film the pro-Palestinian encampment set when she and a friend were confronted by five activists who formed a wall and would not let them pass.

