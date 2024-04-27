Joe Biden says he's 'happy to debate' Trump but doesn't 'know when'

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – In a Friday morning interview with radio host Howard Stern, Joe Biden said he would be "happy to debate" Donald Trump. "I don’t know if you’re going to debate your opponent," Stern said, with Biden chiming in, "I am, somewhere, I don’t know when. I’m happy to debate him."

In response to the comment, the Trump campaign wrote on Twitter, "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE," reiterating comments previously made by Trump.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Following Nikki Haley dropping out of the Republican primary race in March, Trump wrote, "It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Read the full story ›