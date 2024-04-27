A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Joe Biden says he's 'happy to debate' Trump but doesn't 'know when'

Trump replied: 'ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 27, 2024 at 3:54pm
Joe Biden's suit jacket draped over his chair at the Resolute Desk, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – In a Friday morning interview with radio host Howard Stern, Joe Biden said he would be "happy to debate" Donald Trump. "I don’t know if you’re going to debate your opponent," Stern said, with Biden chiming in, "I am, somewhere, I don’t know when. I’m happy to debate him."

In response to the comment, the Trump campaign wrote on Twitter, "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE," reiterating comments previously made by Trump.

Following Nikki Haley dropping out of the Republican primary race in March, Trump wrote, "It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

