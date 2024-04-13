Journalist calls for strikes on U.S. interests

A London-based journalist, working for the Palestinian agenda-promoting daily Rai Al-Youm, is calling for extremists to attack American interests wherever they are found.

It is the Middle East Media Research Institute that uncovered the comments from Abd Al-Bari Atwan, who works for the Rai Al-Youm publication.

He called on the "resistance," led by Iran and Hezbollah, to "strike at U.S. interests, not just Israeli interests."

He said that's because the U.S. provides Israel with weapons and is a "direct accomplice" in its "crimes."

The comments came in response to Israel's reaction to the Hamas terror attack on its civilians, in which 1,200 were butchered in often horrific ways, last October 7.

Israel has committed to removing the threat of terrorism from the Hamas terror group based in Gaza.

Atwan wrote, "U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Spanish chef José Andrés, founder of the World [Central] Kitchen charity, to express his condolences for the martyrdom of seven of his employees in a rocket attack carried out by an Israeli drone against their vehicles in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip. Israeli President Isaac Herzog did likewise. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron summoned the Israeli ambassador and conveyed to him a letter of protest. All these contacts and condolences took place [only] because three of the seven fallen were British, Australian, and Polish citizens. No one expressed condolences for the deaths of the four Palestinians who were among the victims..."

He continued, "[Although] John Kirby, the White House spokesman [sic; he is White House National Security Communications Advisor] stated at a press conference that President Biden is furious about the deaths of the seven employees of the [World] Central Kitchen international aid organization, he also said that 'Washington will continue to ensure that Israel can defend itself.' This is the height of effrontery and bias in favor of the murderers..."

Atwan claimed, "President Biden is a direct accomplice in this extermination... not only by means of sending advanced missiles and stealth aircraft to the occupation state, but also because he gives [this state], and the massacres it carries out, protection and political support at the U.N. and worldwide. His claim that he had no advance knowledge of the missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, in which 14 senior commanders of the Qods Force were martyred, is a lie, in a desperate attempt to distance himself from this act of terrorism."

Then he demanded that the "resistance axis" retaliate against the U.S., hitting targets over the fact the U.S. is a "direct accomplice" in "crimes" in Gaza, south Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

"I am astonished at those who warn of the U.S.'s might and play up [the capability] of its weapons... These weaklings forget that this superpower was defeated in Afghanistan and Iraq, and will soon be defeated in Yemen, the sister who declared war on it and on its aircraft carriers in the Red Sea, the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, and the Arabian Sea."

He called on Arabs to devote all their "military and economic capabilities to this goal."

