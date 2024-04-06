Journalist embeds deep in cartel territory, reveals 'killers and pedophiles' sneaking across border

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – According to Daily Mail, writer Todd Bensman went deep inside the Mexican cartel's gang territory and learned many shocking things happening behind the scenes including "pedophiles and killers" paying cartel members to sneak them into the United States at any cost.

Bensman embedded within the La Linea Cartel territory, "a vast high desert region west of Ciudad Juárez, to document a part of the migrant crisis that few ever see: the smuggling of dangerous criminals into America."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The area is one of the most crime-ridden, dangerous intersections of Mexico and Texas, with high levels of cartel activity.

Read the full story ›