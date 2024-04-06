A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Journalist embeds deep in cartel territory, reveals 'killers and pedophiles' sneaking across border

Biden's non-existent southern border policies are dangerous in ways that most Americans aren't even aware of

Published April 6, 2024 at 4:34pm

(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – According to Daily Mail, writer Todd Bensman went deep inside the Mexican cartel's gang territory and learned many shocking things happening behind the scenes including "pedophiles and killers" paying cartel members to sneak them into the United States at any cost.

Bensman embedded within the La Linea Cartel territory, "a vast high desert region west of Ciudad Juárez, to document a part of the migrant crisis that few ever see: the smuggling of dangerous criminals into America."

The area is one of the most crime-ridden, dangerous intersections of Mexico and Texas, with high levels of cartel activity.

