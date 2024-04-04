Judge claims Trump's comments not 'protected political speech'

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s Georgia racketeering case declined Thursday to dismiss charges based on the First Amendment.

Trump’s attorneys argued in a December motion that the indictment “directly targets core protected political speech and activity,” urging the judge to dismiss the charges as violations of the First Amendment. But Judge Scott McAfee found that the state “alleged more than mere expressions of a political nature,” writing that the defendants did not find “any authority that the speech and conduct alleged is protected political speech.”

“Although the Defendants characterize the relevant speech or actions as petitions to Congress regarding the validity of electors which must be afforded constitutional protection, at this stage the Court must consider the method and manner of the criminal enterprise as alleged in the indictment,” the judge wrote Thursday.

NEW: Judge McAfee denies Trump’s efforts to throw out criminal charges in Fulton County on First Amendment grounds. Read the order: https://t.co/jsH6EYF1T1 — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) April 4, 2024

Do you agree with this decision? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (1 Votes) 93% (13 Votes)



During a hearing last week, Trump’s attorney told McAfee there was no “underlying basis” for the case other than protected speech. He said that even false statements are protected, pointing to the Supreme Court’s ruling in United States v. Alvarez.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

McAfee wrote in his ruling that the allegations contained in the indictment “do not suggest that this prosecution comes solely because it believes the speech was inaccurate.”

“Instead, the indictment avers throughout that the Defendants acted ‘willfully’ and ‘knowingly,’ and that they impacted matters of governmental concern,” he wrote. “These are not legal conclusions, but issues of fact.”

McAfee left open the possibility of defendants raising “similar as-applied challenges at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record.”

“President Trump and other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee’s order and will continue to evaluate their options regarding the First Amendment challenges,” Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead defense counsel, said in a statement. “It is significant that the court’s ruling made clear that defendants were not foreclosed from again raising their ‘as-applied challenges at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!