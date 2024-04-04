A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.

Judge claims Trump's comments not 'protected political speech'

Refuses to dismiss organized crime charges because of 1st Amendment

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 4, 2024 at 6:32pm

President Donald J. Trump delivers an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine development Operation Warp Speed, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s Georgia racketeering case declined Thursday to dismiss charges based on the First Amendment.

Trump’s attorneys argued in a December motion that the indictment “directly targets core protected political speech and activity,” urging the judge to dismiss the charges as violations of the First Amendment. But Judge Scott McAfee found that the state “alleged more than mere expressions of a political nature,” writing that the defendants did not find “any authority that the speech and conduct alleged is protected political speech.”

“Although the Defendants characterize the relevant speech or actions as petitions to Congress regarding the validity of electors which must be afforded constitutional protection, at this stage the Court must consider the method and manner of the criminal enterprise as alleged in the indictment,” the judge wrote Thursday.

Do you agree with this decision?


During a hearing last week, Trump’s attorney told McAfee there was no “underlying basis” for the case other than protected speech. He said that even false statements are protected, pointing to the Supreme Court’s ruling in United States v. Alvarez.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

McAfee wrote in his ruling that the allegations contained in the indictment “do not suggest that this prosecution comes solely because it believes the speech was inaccurate.”

“Instead, the indictment avers throughout that the Defendants acted ‘willfully’ and ‘knowingly,’ and that they impacted matters of governmental concern,” he wrote. “These are not legal conclusions, but issues of fact.”

McAfee left open the possibility of defendants raising “similar as-applied challenges at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record.”

“President Trump and other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee’s order and will continue to evaluate their options regarding the First Amendment challenges,” Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead defense counsel, said in a statement. “It is significant that the court’s ruling made clear that defendants were not foreclosed from again raising their ‘as-applied challenges at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman turns to unique dating strategy after being fed up with looking for eligible man
Michael Douglas stunned to learn DNA test shows he is cousins with fellow Hollywood superstar
Bible scholar points to eclipses during Jonah's time and Christ's crucifixion
'Just insane': Hundreds of young people embrace Christ, get spontaneously baptized in pickup trucks
World's largest digital camera can 'photograph golf ball 15 miles away'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×