Judge expands Trump gag order in D.A. case after president targets daughter

(JUST THE NEWS) -- The judge overseeing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution of Donald Trump on Monday expanded a gag order against the former president to prevent him from commenting on his daughter.

New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed the gag order last week, preventing Trump from publicly discussing jurors, attorneys, and court staff, while exempting Bragg specifically.

Merchan's Monday decision expanded the order to include his family and that of Bragg, the New York Times reported.

Read the full story ›