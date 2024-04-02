A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND

Judge expands Trump gag order in D.A. case after president targets daughter

Widens the directive to include his family and that of Bragg

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 8:22pm
President Donald J. Trump speaks with reporters Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, prior to boarding Air Force One for his trip to Michigan. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- The judge overseeing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution of Donald Trump on Monday expanded a gag order against the former president to prevent him from commenting on his daughter.

New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed the gag order last week, preventing Trump from publicly discussing jurors, attorneys, and court staff, while exempting Bragg specifically.

Merchan's Monday decision expanded the order to include his family and that of Bragg, the New York Times reported.

Read the full story ›

