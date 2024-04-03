Judge refused to evict squatters to avoid them being homeless over Christmas — while homeowner was homeless

(THE BLAZE) – A woman says that squatters moved into her home while she left the state and when she tried to have them evicted, a judge allowed them to stay at the house in order to keep them from being homeless over the holidays.

Terri Boyette told NewsNation that she had left her home in Texas in order to go take care of her sick mother in Florida when her neighbor called her and asked her if she knew that someone was living in her home.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Boyette called police, but they told her that since the squatters had potentially been at the home for more than ten days that she would need to start the process of eviction.

Read the full story ›