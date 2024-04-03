A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Judge refused to evict squatters to avoid them being homeless over Christmas — while homeowner was homeless

Eviction took 8 months, house was trashed

By Around the Web
Published April 3, 2024 at 11:53am

(THE BLAZE) – A woman says that squatters moved into her home while she left the state and when she tried to have them evicted, a judge allowed them to stay at the house in order to keep them from being homeless over the holidays.

Terri Boyette told NewsNation that she had left her home in Texas in order to go take care of her sick mother in Florida when her neighbor called her and asked her if she knew that someone was living in her home.

Boyette called police, but they told her that since the squatters had potentially been at the home for more than ten days that she would need to start the process of eviction.

