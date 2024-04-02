Judge rejects Hunter Biden's demands that tax case be dismissed

One of the scandals involving Joe Biden and his family, among many that remain under investigation or prosecution, is a series of counts pending against First Son Hunter Biden for his alleged failure to pay income taxes on millions of dollars in cash.

His lawyers submitted eight motions to U.S. District Court Judge Mark Scarsi to have them dismissed, but apparently failed to include one key component: Evidence.

It is constitutional expert and famed law professor Jonathan Turley who commented online on the development.

He described Scarsi's decision as a "stinging rebuke" to Hunter Biden and his lawyers.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Hunter Biden has been arguing that he is the victim of selective prosecution despite a documented history of receiving special treatment as the son of the president," he explained. "However, he has proven a key witness against himself in swatting down defenses raised by his counsel and publishing self-incriminating facts in his book."

Will Hunter Biden ever be held responsible for his many crimes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He cited the history of the tax case, in which the Biden Department of Justice "not only allowed the statute of limitations to run on major crimes, but sought to finalize an obscene plea agreement with no jail time for Hunter."

That fell apart when a judge questioned its leniency.

Turley explained the lack of additional charges against Hunter Biden is in stark contrast to another case now pending against Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

"Rather than the four original counts, Menendez now faces 18 counts with his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and alleged co-conspirators Wael Hana and Fred Daibes" he explained. "What is most notable is not the proliferation of counts but the lack of comparative charges in the pending case against Hunter Biden. Some of us have long raised concerns over the striking similarity in the alleged conduct in both cases, but the absence of similar charges against the president’s son."

Scarsi's ruling said, "As the court stated at the hearing, defendant filed his motion without any evidence. The motion is remarkable in that it fails to include a single declaration, exhibit, or request for judicial notice. Instead, defendant cites portions of various Internet news sources, social media posts, and legal blogs. These citations, however, are not evidence."

Hunter Biden's lawyers claimed the handling of the case was "abnormal."

"In truth, the 'abnormal' treatment of Hunter was giving him advance notice of attempts to interview him and to search of Biden property. It was allowing the statute of limitations to run despite having an agreement on the table to keep potential felonies alive. It was trying to secure a plea agreement that even the prosecutor admitted in court was like nothing he had ever seen in his career," Turley noted.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!