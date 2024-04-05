'Just insane': Hundreds of young people embrace Christ, get spontaneously baptized in pickup trucks

(FAITHWIRE) -- One year after the stunning, 16-day, non-stop worship service at Asbury University, an outpouring of sorts still appears to be striking various schools and student bodies across America.

Case-in-point: well-known ministry leaders Jennie Allen, Jonathan Pokluda, and others baptized hundreds of University of Georgia students Wednesday night.

Rather than immersions in traditional baptismal pools, many of the students professed their faith in the backs of pickup trucks outside a fraternity — a truly unique setting.

