American Culture Wars FaithWND VIDEO

'Just insane': Hundreds of young people embrace Christ, get spontaneously baptized in pickup trucks

'Once again! He is moving!'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 4, 2024 at 8:57pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- One year after the stunning, 16-day, non-stop worship service at Asbury University, an outpouring of sorts still appears to be striking various schools and student bodies across America.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tonya Prewett (@tonyaprew)

Case-in-point: well-known ministry leaders Jennie Allen, Jonathan Pokluda, and others baptized hundreds of University of Georgia students Wednesday night.

Rather than immersions in traditional baptismal pools, many of the students professed their faith in the backs of pickup trucks outside a fraternity — a truly unique setting.

Read the full story ›


