Justice for outies NOW!

Things seem to be progressing quite well at Harvard University with regards to diversity. If things keep on pace, soon everybody who graduates will be singled out as diversely unique and have his/her/zhr own ceremony. Each graduate will have their sufferings, aggressions, and moments of glory recognized in the wake of a multitude of lifetime offenses one had endured.

The Department of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging is at work to make graduation 2024 very special. Who doesn't love the term "belonging"? It rings the bells of joy, warmth and love in one's heart just to hear it. Good for you, Harvard! We so cherish belonging.

This is an element of Harvard's commitment to be a place "where everyone can thrive." Well, almost everyone. This doesn't seem to apply to some Jewish students on campus or Asian-American kids who are too smart to be admitted.

I assume belonging won't be the last addition to the DEI abbreviation. There is so much more to complete the challenge of recognizing every person's unique cultural values and oppression-caused injuries.

To assist in Harvard's goal of recognizing every aspect of diversity in the universe, let me make a suggestion for graduation 2025. How about recognizing the plight of a segment of our society that has been ignored much too long? They make up 10% of those who walk among us and yet their cries for acceptance are never heard. They are the outies. Their silent plight must be addressed. We must bring attention to this oppression against the outies.

If you are an outie, you know the pain of being pointed at and the whispered laughter that often comes your way. Walking along a beach, people point at you and laugh at your outie. You know what they're thinking: "Look at the freak."

Then in 2026, Harvard could honor the innies. After all, they do face the challenge and threat of 2,000 different species of bacteria that reside in their lint-filled innie hellhole.

"Go, Harvard, go!"

Now for a change of pace.

There was a surprising revelation made in the sciences just this past April 9. The shocking source of this announcement was also surprising, It came from TV's "The View."

One day after the 2024 solar eclipse, science expert Sonny Hostin, one of the five ditz panelist of "The View," made this comment. She revealed to the astounded world that the eclipse, the coming invasion of cicadas and the recent New York earthquake are caused by climate change. Joy Behar immediately chimed in with a correction after Sonny made her ridiculous assessment. Joy told the viewers that climate change couldn't be the cause of the earthquake because earthquakes are underground. So, come on, Sonny, get with it.

Actually, Joy blew a great opportunity, along with the rest of "The View," to blame the earthquake on Trump and his MAGA deplorables.

To add to the stupidity of the day, we had Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee's contribution. The former Yale graduate told a group of high school kids in Texas that the term "full moon" is a description of the moon when it's a full complete circle (as opposed to the days when the moon is a square circle, I suppose.)

She went on to say that the moon is a planet made of gas. I'm sure that must have been a surprise to Neil Armstrong, who along with Buzz Aldrin, landed on the moon. Back in 1969. Then to their shock, and NASA's, they apparently sunk into the moon's gaseous ball and disappeared, never to be seen seen again as they descended into the abyss.

So between "The View" and the esteemed congresswoman's statement, the U.S. had another day of insanity.

Ah, yes. America is in good hands of the elites who are defending our democracy. It was just another day in our paradise of mind-bending utterances from shameless gas bags.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!