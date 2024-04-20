A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TO YOUR HEALTH

Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales' cancer recovery is 'going well'

Royal family returning to a state of normality

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 20, 2024 at 3:27pm
Prince William, Princess Kate and children (video screenshot)

Prince William, Princess Kate and children

(NEW YORK POST) – Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery is “going well,” says an expert who asserts that Prince William’s recent public appearances are intended to signal that the royal family is returning to a state of normality.

The Princess of Wales, 42, stunned the world last month when she announced that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of cancer discovered during abdominal surgery.

Prince William, 41, subsequently took a step back from duties to support his sick wife, but returned to royal life with an appearance at a food distribution charity in Surrey, England on Thursday. Last week, the future king was also seen watching a soccer game with his oldest son, Prince George, 10.

