Kennedy: Biden more 'comfortable' debating men's ability to 'breastfeed' than fighting enemies

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy on Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for its comfort with debating gender and sexuality on legacy media platforms in comparison to confronting prominent foreign adversaries.

Iran on Saturday launched attack drones and missiles on Israel, which the U.S. helped to shoot down, but the Biden administration has said it does not want to escalate the situation. Kennedy on “Fox & Friends” accused the administration of being weak in terms of confronting America’s and Israel’s enemies.

“Of course Israel is going to respond. That’s how they survived all these years,” Kennedy told host Brian Kilmeade. “The message to their enemies has always been and has to be, ‘if you hurt us, we will open you up like a soft peanut.’ That’s deterrence 101. I think the response will be smart, I think it’ll be strategic. I don’t think Israel will take its eye off the prize here. Israel’s got to destroy Hamas, and it’s clear they’re not going to get much help from President Biden. We’ve got to do to Hamas what we did to Al-Qaeda and ISIS.”

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stressed Sunday that the U.S. does not want to go to war with Iran in an NBC News appearance.

“I’m sure it’s apparent to the people of Israel that the people in the Biden administration, these folks are not war-time consiglieres,” Kennedy added. “They’re a lot more comfortable going on NPR to debate if a man can breastfeed than they are with standing up to our enemies and Israel’s enemies. It is what it is. But we’ve seen that in the war in Middle East and we’ve seen that in Ukraine.”

Multiple agencies in the Biden administration have taken stances to negate the differences between men and women.

Current and former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in August attacked the Biden administration for advocating for “chestfeeding awareness” during a record surge in illegal immigration in interviews with the Daily Caller News Foundation. The CBP had sent an agency-wide email to inform personnel about “National Breast/Chestfeeding Awareness Month,” highlighting a commitment to “lactation support” for all of its employees “who breast/chestfeed.”

Biden’s Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in April repeatedly refused to answer whether physical differences exist between men and women at a hearing.

