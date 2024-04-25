Kidney from pig ​transplanted into deathly ill woman, begins working almost immediately

(THE BLAZE) – A New Jersey woman is alive and improving after undergoing experimental transplant surgery involving a kidney from a genetically modified pig.

Earlier this month, Lisa Pisano — a 54-year-old grandmother from Cookstown, New Jersey, about 20 miles southeast of Trenton — was practically on death's doorstep. She was in desperate need of a kidney transplant, but antibodies in her tissues made finding a match nearly impossible.

She was also in heart failure, but because she was on dialysis, doctors hesitated to implant a heart pump known as a left ventricular assist device because of the high mortality rates for dialysis patients undergoing that kind of procedure.

