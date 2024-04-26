A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TO YOUR HEALTH

King Charles' funeral plans reportedly being updated amid cancer battle: 'Very unwell'

'It's not good'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:26pm
Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (video screenshot)

Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

(PAGE SIX) – King Charles III’s health is worrying friends and the palace as he continues to battle an undisclosed type of cancer. “Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Tom Sykes of the Daily Beast reported Thursday.

A friend of the monarch claimed Charles “is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

Royal scribe Tina Brown also hinted at the monarch’s health struggles, writing recently that Charles’ cancer has put Prince William and Kate Middleton “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye.”

King Charles' funeral plans reportedly being updated amid cancer battle: 'Very unwell'
