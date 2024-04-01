Knee pain making your brain age faster? New study reveals startling link

(BRAIN TOMORROW) -- Chronic pain is a debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide, impacting their quality of life and daily functioning. However, recent research suggests that the consequences of chronic pain may extend far beyond the physical realm, potentially accelerating the aging process in the brain.

The concerning new study, published in the journal Nature Mental Health, sheds light on the complex relationship between chronic musculoskeletal pain (CMP) and brain aging. Researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences have identified a specific type of CMP that may be particularly detrimental to brain health: chronic knee pain, especially that resulting from knee osteoarthritis (KOA).

KOA is a common condition characterized by the gradual breakdown of cartilage in the knee joint, leading to pain, stiffness, and decreased mobility. While the physical symptoms of KOA are well-known, the potential impact on cognitive function and brain aging has remained largely unexplored until now.

