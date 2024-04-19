'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell wins unanimous dismissal of ethics case

(MSN) – Sidney Powell, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, leaves the federal court in Washington, June 24, 2021. The so-called “Kraken” of the legal system has won a personal and professional victory in the Lone Star State.

On Thursday, a Dallas-based court of appeals upheld a trial court decision that decided against any form of discipline for attorney Sidney Powell over her November 2020 lawsuits that sought “to prevent the certification of election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.”

In early 2023, the case was tossed on a defense motion to dismiss because of mislabeled evidence and several other deficiencies. A three-judge panel of Democratic Party judges said the problems with the case against Powell were even worse than that.

