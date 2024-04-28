Kristi Noem's VP odds crash after she admits killing her dog in a pit while her kids at school

(DAILY MAIL) -- After South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem admitted killing her dog and a family goat in her new book, her chances of becoming Donald Trump's vice president have completely crashed, according to an online betting market.

On Polymarket, where gamblers can bet on just about anything under the sun, Noem's self-admitted shooting of her 14-month-old wirehair pointer puppy has tanked her odds of being Trump's running mate to just 4 percent, way down from the 10 percent chance she had just this Thursday, Newsweek reported.

Bettors think South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has the best shot - a 22 percent chance - at becoming Trump's new right hand man, while New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance - long considered potential favorites for the VP slot - are sitting at 9 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

