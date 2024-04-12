A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scandals U.S.BLACK-GOLD BLUES

Largest U.S. oil refinery suffers partial shutdown after sudden power loss due to severe weather

Key part of producing fuels like gasoline, diesel

Published April 12, 2024 at 4:22pm

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Motiva's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex in Port Arthur, Texas, the largest refinery in North America, with a capacity of 630,000 barrels of crude oil per day, shuttered several processing units on Wednesday following a power failure due to severe weather in the area.

Motiva wrote in a filing that around 05:45 local time on Wednesday, the refinery "experienced an unexpected interruption and/or shutdown of several critical pieces of equipment, due to a power interruption caused by severe weather conditions which impacted the Port Arthur area."

Bloomberg said the units affected were vacuum pipe stills 2 and 4. According to Wood Mackenzie/Genscape data, those two units have a combined crude-processing capacity of 300,000 barrels a day.

