Largest U.S. oil refinery suffers partial shutdown after sudden power loss due to severe weather

(ZEROHEDGE) – Motiva's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex in Port Arthur, Texas, the largest refinery in North America, with a capacity of 630,000 barrels of crude oil per day, shuttered several processing units on Wednesday following a power failure due to severe weather in the area.

Motiva wrote in a filing that around 05:45 local time on Wednesday, the refinery "experienced an unexpected interruption and/or shutdown of several critical pieces of equipment, due to a power interruption caused by severe weather conditions which impacted the Port Arthur area."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bloomberg said the units affected were vacuum pipe stills 2 and 4. According to Wood Mackenzie/Genscape data, those two units have a combined crude-processing capacity of 300,000 barrels a day.

Read the full story ›