A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

'Lascivious old man': Hollywood A-lister made awkward first impression on future wife

'What is he doing at our table?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 21, 2024 at 10:01pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Calista Flockhart had an inkling who Harrison Ford was before she went on a first date with her future husband.

Flockhart was with "Ally McBeal" songwriter and co-star Vonda Shepherd at the Golden Globe awards in 2002 when Ford first introduced himself to Calista. When asked if she thought, "Oh my God, Han Solo is talking to me," Flockhart's answer was simple.

"I didn’t, because I had never seen ‘Star Wars,’ which I know sounds really crazy," Flockhart told The Sunday Times. "But I grew up in a small town without a movie theatre."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Lascivious old man': Hollywood A-lister made awkward first impression on future wife
WATCH: Biden sues Sheetz ONE DAY after Joe's botched photo op at Sheetz gas station
'Die MAGA die': Candidate wishes death on all Trump supporters
Dems smell blood in water after Arizona abortion ruling, Republicans scrambling
Jewish student at Yale stabbed in eye with PLO flag
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×