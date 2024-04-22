'Lascivious old man': Hollywood A-lister made awkward first impression on future wife

(FOX NEWS) -- Calista Flockhart had an inkling who Harrison Ford was before she went on a first date with her future husband.

Flockhart was with "Ally McBeal" songwriter and co-star Vonda Shepherd at the Golden Globe awards in 2002 when Ford first introduced himself to Calista. When asked if she thought, "Oh my God, Han Solo is talking to me," Flockhart's answer was simple.

"I didn’t, because I had never seen ‘Star Wars,’ which I know sounds really crazy," Flockhart told The Sunday Times. "But I grew up in a small town without a movie theatre."

Read the full story ›