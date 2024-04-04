New lawsuit: Feds concealed evidence that could help Trump

One of the many lawfare campaigns against President Donald Trump launched by his enemies in the Democrat party is one claiming he illegally kept government documents when he left office.

And had them in his Mar-a-Lago home which was targeted in a SWAT raid authorized by his 2024 presidential campaign opponent, Joe Biden.

Now a lawsuit has been filed against the federal government because officials have failed to respond to a request for access to documents that could confirm those papers actually were under Trump's control, and he had the right to them.

The fight is profiled in the Washington Examiner, which explained America First Legal has sued the Defense Department over access to "an Obama-era memo that may reveal pertinent information" about those documents.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The organization already had filed a Freedom of Information Act request for information on a "secretive" technology committee created in 2014 to address cybersecurity.

Is the federal government breaking many laws in its quest to harm President Trump at all costs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The legal team says the Presidential Information Technology Committee establishes a presumption "that the president controls all information he receives."

Leftists in Biden's administration have launched dozens of counts in a court case against Trump for documents allegedly found in his home.

The legal team explains the government "has violated the FOIA by failing to reasonably search for records responsive to AFL’s FOIA request and release nonexempt records within the prescribed time limit."

Cited is a March 2015 publication of a statement from Obama that established the president's "exclusive control" over information resources provided to the president, the vice president, and the Executive Office of the President.

Trump's defense has included that under the Presidential Records Act, he had broad authority to designate documents from his time in office as personal property.

The government, in its lawfare case against Trump, claimed Trump wasn't authorized to have those documents, but the legal team says the Obama rule could be read to provide that permission.

Further, the case points out that the government may have, in fact, originals of at least some of the disputed documents, making those Trump held nothing more than "mere copies."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!