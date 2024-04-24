Why has the Left finally noticed pedophilia?

Scrolling through Twitter on Tuesday, I came across a sober video message from celebrity gadabout Paris Hilton. Dressed down in a modest track suit, Ms. Hilton sounded all the word like what the media might call a "QAnon fanatic."

"And I really hope this is a lesson to people out there that if you're abusing children, I will find out, I will find you. I will come with my huge spotlight and shine it on wherever you are."

"This has been happening for decades, and people are just getting away with it. Not anymore," said Hilton, who claims to have spoken to "thousands of survivors."

A celebrity while still a teen, Hilton was apparently a "survivor" herself. As revealed in the explosive new five-part 2024 Max series, "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," Hollywood has long been a hotbed of child sex abuse.

The show focuses on Nickelodeon and its disgraced producer Dan Schneider. Not surprisingly, Schneider was a friend of the Obamas.

In 2012, an election year, Schneider produced a show on the long-running series "iCarly" that featured Michelle Obama and her "Joining Forces" initiative. Network president Cyma Zarghami was paraphrased as saying that the episode was "in no way a political statement." Of course not.

Those were the circles in which high-profile Democrats ran. Malia Obama interned with Harvey Weinstein. Bill Clinton logged frequent-flyer miles on Jeffrey Epstein's "Lolita Express."

Hillary Clinton intimate Huma Abedin married pervert Anthony Weiner. A few years earlier, Hollywood gave child rapist Roman Polanski a standing O and an Oscar.

In 2020, Barack Obama did a one-on-one interview with the granddaughter of Democrat mega donor Edgar Bronfman, Hannah Bronfman, a reputed "influencer." A month prior, Hannah's aunt Clare was sentenced to 81 months in prison for her role in a sex trafficking ring that did not check the IDs of its young female victims.

During the years this was going on, the media savaged anyone associated in any way with the mysterious QAnon given its strong association with a conspiracy known as "Pizzagate." This reputed high-level ring of pedophiles involves, most prominently, John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign chair.

The Left, of course, ridicules Pizzagate, and the respectable conservative media dare not even mention it, but before readers dismiss it, they might watch the movie "Out of Shadows."

Among the people featured in the film is Liz Crokin, a veteran reporter and columnist who sacrificed any career ambitions she might have had to report on child sex trafficking.

Said Crokin, "I was basically embraced by the mainstream media until I started reporting on Pizzagate." Her deconstruction of the coded language in the Podesta emails obtained by Wikileaks could make Hillary sweat.

"I'd be willing to debate anyone who thinks Pizzagate has been debunked," said Crokin. She is dismayed that "there has not been one single investigation into any of it."

The media's eagerness to tar anyone who addressed the pedophilia issue with the "QAnon" brush says more about the media than about the person tarred.

If one googles "Liz Crokin," for instance, the first item that appears after her Wikipedia page is a CNN article from 2022 headlined, "Trump Poses with QAnon, Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorist at Mar-a-Lago."

In the summer of 2023, the tide started turning. "Sound of Freedom," a film about real-life Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent Tim Ballard's efforts to stop child sex trafficking, proved to be a box office hit.

The film's success surprised the media. Critics were anticipating a dud. Disney, after all, had sat on the finished product for five years before selling the rights back to the producers.

The film's marketability was not the issue for Disney. The film's message was. Disney's history with the sexual abuse of minors was as bad as Nickelodeon's.

Explained Time magazine, the film became "mired in controversy over criticisms that it features misleading depictions of child exploitation and plays into right-wing conspiracy theories associated with the QAnon movement."

The fact that the film was made before anyone even heard of QAnon only made the Left more anxious. Those "theories" suddenly seemed less fanciful.

So why has the Left started noticing? Paris Hilton seems to have no ulterior motive, but savvy Democrats do. They do not want Donald Trump to be reelected.

While many on the Left ridiculed those concerned with child sex trafficking, Trump screened "Sound of Freedom" at his New Jersey golf course. He has made sex trafficking his issue.

In a blistering takedown of his Democrat allies last week, liberal provocateur Bill Maher addressed "Quiet on Set" and explored the reason why progressives tolerated allies like Schneider whose run at Nickelodeon lasted 25 years.

"We're so tribal now," said Maher, "The Left will overlook [child abuse] if the guy from the wrong party calls it out." To prove his liberal credentials, I should add, Maher used a phrase more vulgar, much more, than "child abuse."

A party that's OK with "killing babies" – a phrase Maher has actually used to describe abortion – does not have soul enough to care about the sex trafficking of children. The party is, however, strategic enough to care until November.

