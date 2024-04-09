A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Leftist publication is freaking out about Trump's 'terrifyingly competent' campaign

Says readers should be 'very' concerned

Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:22pm
President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(RED STATE) – Vanity Fair has another major concern about Donald Trump; the competence of his campaign. 'Morning Joe' co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were joined on Monday by Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman who discuss his latest article, 'Inside the Terrifyingly Competent Trump 2024 Campaign.'

The article, which ran last Thursday, explains that "the candidate’s third bid for the White House is as efficient as it is explicitly authoritarian" and that readers should be "very" concerned.

During his appearance on 'Morning Joe,' Sherman argued that this is essentially a "low-drama" campaign, even though the stakes are so high. Sherman explained that Trump has essentially "weeded out the backstabbers" who undermined much of his first term in office and that it is his longtime communications director Jason Miller and the former Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, John McEntee, who are running the show.

