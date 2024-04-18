Less than 40% of Americans engage with the Bible

(ALL ISRAEL) – Only 38% of American adults engage with the Bible, according to a new survey conducted by the American Bible Society, a non-profit organization that advocates Bible engagement among Americans. The latest figure represents a small decrease compared to 2023 (40%).

About 15% of the respondents said the Bible became more important in their lives during the past year, however, the latest poll figures reinforce last decade’s dramatic decline in the number of adult Americans who believe the study of the Word is a significant part of their lives.

Some pundits believe if the trend is not reversed, the United States could potentially follow in the footsteps of largely post-Christian Western European societies that have lost much of the connection with their foundational Judeo-Christian roots.

