'That is a lie': Fox News segment comes unglued as ex-Obama official calls Trump anti-Semitic

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Wednesday Fox News segment became testy when a former official for President Barack Obama’s administration called former President Donald Trump “anti-Semitic” after his comments on Jews voting for President Joe Biden.

Trump on Wednesday said that “any Jewish person that votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined” in the context of the Israel-Hamas war. Fox News contributor and former Obama State Department spokesperson Marie Harf cited this as evidence Trump is anti-Semitic as an argument ensued with former Republican Speaker of the Oklahoma House T.W. Shannon on “The Faulkner Focus.”

“Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the loyalty, he has repeatedly questioned the loyalty of Jewish Americans,” Harf said. “He has said anti-Semitic and offensive things about how Jewish Americans should vote.”

WATCH:

Is Joe Biden the one who's actually anti-Semitic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Oh my gosh! When?” Shannon asked. “Name one time that Donald Trump has been anti-Semitic. That is a lie.”

Host Harris Faulkner jumped in to interrupt their crosstalk.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Lady and gentleman, each of you. Each of you. Anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, anti-all of it,” Faulkner said. “All of it is what we are covering here and we have to get our facts right. I didn’t hear what you’re talking about, Marie, but what I did hear him do is call Biden out for not having clear policy or successful policy with Israel. I’ll bring you back another day.”

The United Nations in March passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war after the U.S. abstained from the vote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!