'Once-in-a-lifetime' nova explosion will be visible to the naked eye this year

(FOX NEWS) -- Another special cosmic event is to occur this year, and it could be a "once-in-a-lifetime viewing opportunity," according to NASA.

It’s a nova explosion located in a star system 3,000 light years away from Earth and astronomers predict it will be visible to the "unaided eye" sometime in 2024.

"Unfortunately, we don't know the timing of this as well as we know the eclipse," Bill Cooke, lead for NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office (MEO) at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, told Fox News Digital.

Read the full story ›