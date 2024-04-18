A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Once-in-a-lifetime' nova explosion will be visible to the naked eye this year

'When it happens, it'll be something you'll remember'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:28pm
Astronomers predict that a star system located 3,000 light years away from planet Earth will become visible this year as a nova explosion is to occur, NASA officials say. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/S. Wiessinger)

(FOX NEWS) -- Another special cosmic event is to occur this year, and it could be a "once-in-a-lifetime viewing opportunity," according to NASA.

It’s a nova explosion located in a star system 3,000 light years away from Earth and astronomers predict it will be visible to the "unaided eye" sometime in 2024.

"Unfortunately, we don't know the timing of this as well as we know the eclipse," Bill Cooke, lead for NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office (MEO) at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, told Fox News Digital.

Read the full story ›

