'You little [bleeping] 26-year-old': Carville mocks young people who don't just roll over and vote Dem

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democrat strategist James Carville on Sunday mocked young voters who are struggling with whether they will vote for the Democratic Party.

President Joe Biden’s support among young voters has been declining since even before the Israel-Hamas war commenced in October. Carville on an episode of “James Carville Explains” chided young voters for not committing to vote for Democrats, asserting that Republican and conservative control of the country will lead to them not having any rights for the remainder of their lives.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Does anyone in America care what James Carville says? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (21 Votes)

“And then you tell these young people, if you don’t get involved right now in this election, they’re going to be involved in your life for the rest of your freaking life,” Carville said. “If Trump and Roberts and Alito and Gorsuch and Thomas and Leonard Leo and the Heritage Foundation, if they get a hold, there will be no government left, there will be no rights left, you will live under theocracy, you’ll end up with Christian nationalism. But that’s all right, you little f***ing 26-year-old, you don’t feel like ‘the election’s important to me. They’re not addressing the issues that I care about.'”

Carville blamed pundits and Democratic messaging for young people not understanding what is at stake in elections.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“So, my advice to tell these young people to get off your mother****ing ass and go vote because you should vote like your entire future and the entire future of this United States depends on it because quite frankly, it does, and that’s not an exaggeration,” Carville added.

“We have people saying, ‘I’m just not into this election, James.’ I think they’re both too old and they’re not speaking to the issues that address me,” Carville said later. “Oh, really? You’re full of sh**. Go look at what’s going on around you.”

Carville in late March sounded the alarm about Democrats losing young voters as the party relies on these voters to win elections.

“I’ve been very vocal about this,” he said at the time. “It’s horrifying our numbers among younger voters, particularly younger blacks, younger Latinos … younger people of color. Particularly males. We’re not shedding them, they’re leaving in droves.”

The Democratic strategist also recently warned that he believes if former President Donald Trump wins, the Supreme Court will ban mailing condoms and birth control pills.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!