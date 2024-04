(NEW YORK POST) -- Hue's the cutest girl?

An adorable golden retriever puppy became the apple of the internet’s eye when she was born last month with rare lime-green fur.

The 6-week-old pooch, named Shamrock, was welcomed to the world in Pensacola, Florida, on March 3 — with a “lucky” green shade likely caused by bile in her mother’s womb, according to owner Carole DeBruler.

