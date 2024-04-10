A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Lust for stupidity!' Congresswoman rips Republicans after she claims moon is 'made of gases'

'Dumb as dirt'

Published April 10, 2024 at 5:45pm
The solar eclipse across America on Monday, April 8, 2024 (Video screenshot)

The solar eclipse across America on Monday, April 8, 2024

(FOX NEWS) -- Social media users trashed Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, after she turned her gaffe about the moon being "made of gases" into a slam of Republicans on social media Tuesday.

Reacting to the backlash she received for telling school children that the moon is made of gases ahead of Monday’s eclipse, the lawmaker said that her Republican critics are hounding her because they have a "lust for stupidity."

She gave a speech at Booker T. Washington High School in Houston on the day of the eclipse, telling an assembly of students, "Sometimes, you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete rounded circle which is made up mostly of gases, and that’s why the question is why or how could we as humans live on the Moon? Are the gases such that we could do that?"

Read the full story ›

