'Lust for stupidity!' Congresswoman rips Republicans after she claims moon is 'made of gases'

(FOX NEWS) -- Social media users trashed Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, after she turned her gaffe about the moon being "made of gases" into a slam of Republicans on social media Tuesday.

NEW: Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says the "full moon" is "mostly made up of gases" while speaking in front of a bunch of high schoolers. "A full moon is that complete rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases." Oh, it gets better. After getting called out for her… pic.twitter.com/jVFW6yUq1N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2024

Reacting to the backlash she received for telling school children that the moon is made of gases ahead of Monday’s eclipse, the lawmaker said that her Republican critics are hounding her because they have a "lust for stupidity."

She was on both the House Science and Space committees. Seriously. She represents a city that is one of the homes for NASA. It's called "space city" for a reason. Vote better, people. https://t.co/pav1CuqAEO — Robert Patrick Lewis (@RobertPLewis) April 10, 2024

She gave a speech at Booker T. Washington High School in Houston on the day of the eclipse, telling an assembly of students, "Sometimes, you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete rounded circle which is made up mostly of gases, and that’s why the question is why or how could we as humans live on the Moon? Are the gases such that we could do that?"

