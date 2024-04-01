A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Major League Baseball's first Israeli coach brings attention to hostages

Stitched onto glove are the words 'Bring Them Home Now!'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 1, 2024 at 10:48am

(JNS) -- An Israeli baseball coach is going to bat for his countrymen held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for nearly six months.

Alon Leichman is an assistant pitching coach for Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati, Ohio, franchise, the Reds; stitched onto his new glove for the 2024 season are the words “Bring Them Home Now!”

The glove was spotted by Cincinnati news channel WCPO-TV last week—one day before the season opener game on March 28 against the visiting Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, a game won by the Red in an 8-2 thumping.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







J.K. Rowling could be imprisoned for 'misgendering' trans people under new law
Russia implicated in secret, invisible weapon harming more than 100 U.S. officials
Prices in key insurance sector could climb even higher after Baltimore bridge collapse
Network panel offended Republicans don't want to share Easter with trans 'day of visibility'
Major League Baseball's first Israeli coach brings attention to hostages
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×