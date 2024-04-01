Major League Baseball's first Israeli coach brings attention to hostages

(JNS) -- An Israeli baseball coach is going to bat for his countrymen held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for nearly six months.

Alon Leichman is an assistant pitching coach for Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati, Ohio, franchise, the Reds; stitched onto his new glove for the 2024 season are the words “Bring Them Home Now!”

Reds assistant pitching coach Alon Leichman is proudly representing his home country of Israel - this is his new glove for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/52arAlTpML — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) March 27, 2024

The glove was spotted by Cincinnati news channel WCPO-TV last week—one day before the season opener game on March 28 against the visiting Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, a game won by the Red in an 8-2 thumping.

