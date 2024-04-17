Major world power identified as 'pusher' in fentanyl assault on U.S.

At one time, dealers who sold illegal, and addictive, drugs like heroin were called "pushers," as that's what they did with their lethal wares.

Now that label apparently can be applied to China, according to a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

A report from Just the News documented a new congressional report that confirmed, and provided details of, the Chinese Communist Party's role in pushing the fentanyl crisis that is infecting multiple nations, including the U.S.

The report revealed the Chinese government "subsidizes the manufacturing and export of fentanyl materials and refuses to crack down on the illicit market."



The report is from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and coincided with a hearing that included former Attorney General Bill Barr, former DEA Chief of Operations Ray Donovan, and others.

"As President Reagan once said, 'If you want more of something, subsidize it.' Through its actions, the Chinese Communist Party is telling us that it wants more fentanyl entering our country. It wants the societal chaos and devastation that has resulted from this epidemic," explained Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

"And yes, it wants more dead Americans," he charged.

The Chinese government claims it is cracking down on drugs, but actually, the committee warned, it is giving Value-Added Tax rebates that "incentivized" the sales of at least 17 illegal narcotics.

Just the News noted, "These rebates alone may have had a significant impact on the amount of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances exported abroad, specifically to the United States. Studies cited by the committee found that for every percentage point increase in the VAT rebate for a product, exports increased by 13%."

The report said the evidence revealed China not only subsidizing the narcotics trade but providing grants to companies that trafficked fentanyl.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the scandalous details "eye-opening."

"The committee’s work has uncovered persuasive evidence that the PRC and CCP are not just bystanders; they are the prime movers. They are knee deep in actively sponsoring, encouraging, and facilitating the production and export of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors for distribution in the United States," he said.

A report in the Daily Mail called the House documentation "damning" of Chinese leaders and their support for a drug culture.

The Mail said, "America suffered more than 111,000 overdose deaths in the year to April 2023 — more than 70 percent of them due to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The report noted that in light of Chinese verbal commitments to fight drugs, and the evidence of the promotions, questions are raised about whether Beijing can be trusted.

Barr suggested part of the solution could be victims bringing civil actions companies and individuals involved in the drug trade.

Fentanyl is so strong that even a minor overdose can be lethal.

