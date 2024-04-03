Male 'strongwoman' competitor now dominating women's powerlifting

(OUTKICK) – In October, Strongman Corp Canada issued a six-month suspension to Audrey Yun – a trans-identifying male – for harassing and taunting female competitors. So, since he couldn't compete in Strongman, Yun shifted his focus to women's powerlifting.

Yun took first place in the women's event at the BCPA Winter Open on Feb. 17. He finished with a total of 437.5 kilograms (964.5 pounds) — the combined weight of his squat, bench press and deadlift. For context, second place finisher Laticia Castillo lifted 392.5 kilograms (865.3 pounds).

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This event was sanctioned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the same organization that banned female Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson from competing because she spoke out against male athletes who identify as women.

Read the full story ›