WorldGENDER BENDERS

Male 'strongwoman' competitor now dominating women's powerlifting

Previously banned for taunting, harassing female contestants

Published April 3, 2024 at 3:40pm

(Pixabay)

(OUTKICK) – In October, Strongman Corp Canada issued a six-month suspension to Audrey Yun – a trans-identifying male – for harassing and taunting female competitors. So, since he couldn't compete in Strongman, Yun shifted his focus to women's powerlifting.

Yun took first place in the women's event at the BCPA Winter Open on Feb. 17. He finished with a total of 437.5 kilograms (964.5 pounds) — the combined weight of his squat, bench press and deadlift. For context, second place finisher Laticia Castillo lifted 392.5 kilograms (865.3 pounds).

This event was sanctioned by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU), the same organization that banned female Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson from competing because she spoke out against male athletes who identify as women.

Read the full story ›

