Man roaming around field with metal detector makes amazing 400-year-old discovery

Pieces of corroded battle armor were found less than 2 feet deep in the ground

Published April 9, 2024 at 11:15am

(FOX NEWS) – A metal detectorist recently discovered 400-year-old military artifacts while roaming around a field last month. Youtuber Patryk Chmielewski, who posts videos under the username Profesor Detektorysta, filmed himself walking through a dirt field in Mikułowice, Poland, in March. When his metal detector suddenly started pinging, he set up his camera and began digging in the soil.

Soon enough, Chmielewski uncovered several pieces of metal that were buried 60 centimeters deep. Around a week later, officials from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced the discovery in a Polish language news release.

Archaeologists believe that the armor belonged to the Polish hussars, a calvary unit in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth from the early 16th century to the early 18th century.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







