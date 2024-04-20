A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA

Man who set himself on fire near courthouse holding Trump trial pronounced dead

Poured accelerant on his body, ignited lighter in front of witnesses

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 20, 2024 at 2:55pm
(Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – The man who set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Trump's hush money trial was being held has been pronounced dead, according to officials.

Maxwell Azzarello, 37, of St. Augustine, Florida, died Friday night from his severe burns after lighting himself on fire earlier in the day inside Collect Pond Park near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Azzarello was pronounced dead by hospital staff at about 10:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

At around 1:30 p.m., Azzarello looked through his backpack and threw numerous pamphlets in the air, before he poured accelerant on his body and ignited a lighter in front of witnesses. The pamphlets, which included a link to a Substack page, were "propaganda-based" and promoted far-reaching conspiracy theories such as that "some of our educational institutions are a front for the mob," officials said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man who set himself on fire near courthouse holding Trump trial pronounced dead
TIME releases its '100 Most Influential' list – and guess who ISN'T on it?
Olympic gold medalist lives life 'joyfully' even after 3rd brain tumor diagnosis
Blaming food for obesity is like blaming water for drowning
Annual deaths from euthanasia surpass 9,000 in 1 nation
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×