Man who set himself on fire near courthouse holding Trump trial pronounced dead

(FOX NEWS) – The man who set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Trump's hush money trial was being held has been pronounced dead, according to officials.

Maxwell Azzarello, 37, of St. Augustine, Florida, died Friday night from his severe burns after lighting himself on fire earlier in the day inside Collect Pond Park near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. Azzarello was pronounced dead by hospital staff at about 10:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

At around 1:30 p.m., Azzarello looked through his backpack and threw numerous pamphlets in the air, before he poured accelerant on his body and ignited a lighter in front of witnesses. The pamphlets, which included a link to a Substack page, were "propaganda-based" and promoted far-reaching conspiracy theories such as that "some of our educational institutions are a front for the mob," officials said.

