Man strips naked in women's locker room, gets arrested

Planet Fitness has become the object of scorn from many populations in America for its open showers policy, through which it promotes transgenderism by allowing men who say they are women to use the facilities for women.

But now a man has been arrested after stripping naked in a women's locker room and "showing us his …."

It appears there was some suspicion that the subject was abusing the chain's transgender tolerance policy.

The report comes from the Post Millennial, which explained the man, Christopher Allan Miller, 38, was arrested for the incident at a Planet Fitness in Gastonia, N.C.

The report explained Miller allegedly was harassing women in the gym, then claimed to be female so he could go into the women's locker room.

"A female caller described the situation to the dispatcher, stating, 'It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom. But he is just walking around showing us his --- and he won’t leave,'" the report said.

One fitness club member explained, "I think a woman should be able to go into a woman’s bathroom without a man coming in saying he’s transgender."

The club's own policy includes total support for questionable activities, however, stating, "All members, including transgender members, may use Planet Fitness® locker room facilities, bathrooms, showers, and all other facilities/programs separated by sex based on their self-reported gender identity."

WND had reported only last month on another incident at a Planet Fitness.

In that case, the corporation canceled the membership of a woman who complained about a man in the women's showers.

The case involving the woman, Patricia Silva, was documented online by the X account of Libs of TikTok, which had since urged gym supporters to boycott the chain.

Then came an update: "Whoa. Planet Fitness saw $400 Million wiped off its value since we broke the story of them allowing men in female lockers rooms and then banning the woman who exposed it. Turns out people don’t want to support companies who cave to gender pseudoscience and allow men in womens’ private spaces! #BoycottPlanetFitness Do not let up! Keep it going!" the posting said.

Whoa. Planet Fitness saw $400 Million wiped off its value since we broke the story of them allowing men in female lockers rooms and then banning the woman who exposed it. Turns out people don’t want to support companies who cave to gender pseudoscience and allow men in womens’… pic.twitter.com/s55gBryFjD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2024

