Married nurse accused of inserting abortion drugs into girlfriend during sex

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

David Benjamin Coots, the married nurse who is accused of forcibly inserting abortion drugs into his girlfriend during sex, has been stripped of his nursing license by the state of Washington.

Last month, Coots was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree rape, tampering with a witness, and five counts of violation of a court order. Coots, a nurse practitioner for MultiCare, was the primary care provider of his victim, with whom he allegedly persistently pursued a relationship after she became his patient in January of 2023. After he told her he was getting a divorce, they began a relationship in September of 2023. In January of 2024, the victim learned she was pregnant, and though she said Coots originally acted “overly supportive,” he allegedly had other intentions.

The victim claimed he first tried to force her to drink a coffee, which she thinks was drugged; then, she noted that he was “abnormally aggressive” during sex, and was doing things he “has never done before.” He also tried to prevent her from using the bathroom afterward, but when she did, she found a pill on her toilet paper, and then later, found a second pill along with “some kind of foil.” Though Coots initially denied it when she confronted him, she said he eventually admitted to inserting four abortion-inducing pills inside her body during sex. He then gave her a $2,000 check in an effort to keep her from going to the police. She refused the money.

Coots was not in the process of divorcing his wife, Melissa, as he had claimed; his wife is also facing charges of tampering with a witness after the victim said Melissa Coots was relentlessly contacting and harassing her. The victim was eventually able to get a protection order against David Coots, but it was to no avail.

“Even after the Court ordered him to have no contact with me, David has continued to make repeated contacts,” she said in a letter to the court. “Starting with emails that warned me to be careful of who I am listening and talking to, and now recently showing up to my sister-in-law’s house knowing my brother was not home to drop off the letter addressed to me, money, gifts, and my house key. His boldness in these increasing contacts is terrifying, and I don’t know what, if anything, will make him stop.”

The Washington State Board of Nursing has since issued a press release stating that Coots’ registered nurse and nurse practitioner licenses have been suspended. “Coots cannot practice nursing in Washington until charges are resolved,” the press release said. “He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.”

Coots is also no longer working for MultiCare, according to local media.

