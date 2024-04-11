'Math equity' proponents accused of 'reckless disregard for accuracy,' fraud

(MRCTV) – The dubious work of individuals involved in the so-called “Math Equity” movement has prompted scrutiny, as Jo Boaler, a professor of mathematics education at Stanford University, has become the subject of an anonymous 100-page complaint sent on March 20, which accused Boaler of engaging in inaccuracy in her work.

The letter alleges “Dr. Boaler has misrepresented the findings and/or methods of a number of reference papers,” adding that such a misrepresentation was of particular importance because “her work underlies the recently adopted (Oct. 2023) California Math Curriculum Framework (CMF), which is meant to guide the implementation of California’s math standards in its k-12 public schools.”

Indeed, Boaler has been at the forefront of the Math Equity movement, which contends that the way math is taught is racist and is producing inequality.

