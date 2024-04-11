A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

'Math equity' proponents accused of 'reckless disregard for accuracy,' fraud

Contends math is racist

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 1:05pm

(Unsplash)

(MRCTV) – The dubious work of individuals involved in the so-called “Math Equity” movement has prompted scrutiny, as Jo Boaler, a professor of mathematics education at Stanford University, has become the subject of an anonymous 100-page complaint sent on March 20, which accused Boaler of engaging in inaccuracy in her work.

The letter alleges “Dr. Boaler has misrepresented the findings and/or methods of a number of reference papers,” adding that such a misrepresentation was of particular importance because “her work underlies the recently adopted (Oct. 2023) California Math Curriculum Framework (CMF), which is meant to guide the implementation of California’s math standards in its k-12 public schools.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Indeed, Boaler has been at the forefront of the Math Equity movement, which contends that the way math is taught is racist and is producing inequality.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Math equity' proponents accused of 'reckless disregard for accuracy,' fraud
Yearly college costs near $100k at some schools
Bestiality taught in school's 'queer' sex class
University seeks 'decolonized music education' professor
Nuns head to court to fight mandate forcing them to fund abortions
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×