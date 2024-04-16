Mayor, school superintendent wife charged after viciously beating teen daughter

By Jim Hoft

Atlantic City Mayor in New Jersey, Marty Small, Sr., and his wife, La’Quetta Small, a school superintendent, have been charged with child abuse involving their teenage daughter.

The couple was charged on Monday with allegations of physical and emotional abuse that reportedly occurred over several months.

Marty Small, Sr., a 50-year-old Democrat, faces charges of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, third-degree Terroristic Threats, third-degree Aggravated Assault, and disorderly persons Simple Assault.

His wife, La’Quetta Small, a 47-year-old public schools superintendent, is charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and three counts of disorderly persons Simple Assault.

The investigation, led by the Special Victims Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, brought to light a series of disturbing incidents between December 2023 and January 2024.

In one incident, Mayor Small is accused of hitting his daughter with a broom on her head multiple times to the point of unconsciousness.

Further allegations detail how during a heated argument, he threatened to “earth slam” her down the stairs, grabbed her head, threw her to the ground, and hit her so severely that it was described as “smacking the weave out of her head.”

Additionally, he is alleged to have caused bruising to his daughter by punching her repeatedly in the legs.

La’Quetta Small is accused of similarly violent behavior. She allegedly punched her daughter multiple times in the chest, causing bruising, dragged her by her hair, and struck her with a belt on her shoulders, leaving marks.

In another incident, during an argument, it is claimed that she punched her daughter in the mouth.

BREAKING: Atlantic City mayor, wife charged with viciously beating teenage daughter, prosecutor says “During one incident, Marty Small, Sr. is alleged to have hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness. Another incident alleged… pic.twitter.com/WKQ71pWQmV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 15, 2024

6abc reported:

Word of these charges comes exactly two weeks after Mayor Small was joined by his family at a news conference to address a search warrant that had been served at his home a few days before. Earlier this month, Mayor Small held a news conference in City Hall to say that a search of his home in late March involved “a private family issue,” not a crime. Mayor Small said at the news conference that he and his wife have been interacting with state child welfare authorities and have nothing to hide. “We’re going through family therapy, and that’s what this should be, a family matter,” he said. The search warrant at Small’s house happened the same day the principal of Atlantic City High School Constance Days-Chapman was arrested. The Atlantic County Prosecutor says Days-Chapman failed to report allegations of child abuse to proper authorities when a student came forward.

