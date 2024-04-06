A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel U.S. World

McDonald's buys up all Israeli franchise restaurants after boycott hits sales

Sparked outrage in many countries after Israeli franchises announced free meals for soldiers last October

By Around the Web
Published April 6, 2024 at 2:46pm

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(MIDDLE EAST EYE) – McDonald's has bought out all the franchise restaurants in Israel after seeing a sales hit due to boycotts. Bloomberg reported that McDonald's Corp has decided on the buyout from Alonyal Ltd, taking direct control of the operations several months after its Israel franchise became a focal issue during the early stages of the war on Gaza.

"McDonald's remains committed to the Israeli market and to ensuring a positive employee and customer experience in the market going forward," said Jo Sempels, who leads the McDonald's segment that oversees international markets with licenced restaurants.

According to Calcalist, an Israeli financial news website, the chain intends to search for a new franchise for its Israeli operations a few months after finalising the acquisition. McDonald's announced that the deal with Alonyal hinges on specific prerequisites, and that the transaction is expected to conclude in the next few months.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







