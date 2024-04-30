Measles making alarming comeback as global cases double and trend is getting worse

(STUDY FINDS) -- As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, another viral threat appears to be returning — measles. The highly contagious childhood disease, once thought to be virtually eradicated thanks to vaccines, is now staging a troubling resurgence in many countries.

At this year’s European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Global Congress in Spain, leading experts sounded the alarm about the growing number and size of measles outbreaks worldwide. Dr. Patrick O’Connor, from the World Health Organization headquarters in Switzerland, provided a sobering assessment of the current global measles landscape.

According to Dr. O’Connor, the total measles cases reported so far in 2024 are on track to match or exceed the 321,582 provisional cases tallied in 2023. While reporting delays mean the true 2024 figure is likely much higher than the 94,481 cases counted as of early April, it’s clear the trend is moving in the wrong direction. Concerningly, those 321,582 measles cases in 2023 were nearly double the number recorded in 2022 (171,153).

Read the full story ›