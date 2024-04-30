A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthOUTBREAK!

Measles making alarming comeback as global cases double and trend is getting worse

Total cases reported so far in 2024 on track to match or exceed those tallied in 2023

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 29, 2024 at 8:24pm

U.S Air Force Academy cadets Harmont Grenier, Blake Harrison and Wade Lawrie perform payload checkout operations on FalconSAT-X in the academy's Space Systems Research Center clean room in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 30, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

(STUDY FINDS) -- As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, another viral threat appears to be returning — measles. The highly contagious childhood disease, once thought to be virtually eradicated thanks to vaccines, is now staging a troubling resurgence in many countries.

At this year’s European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Global Congress in Spain, leading experts sounded the alarm about the growing number and size of measles outbreaks worldwide. Dr. Patrick O’Connor, from the World Health Organization headquarters in Switzerland, provided a sobering assessment of the current global measles landscape.

According to Dr. O’Connor, the total measles cases reported so far in 2024 are on track to match or exceed the 321,582 provisional cases tallied in 2023. While reporting delays mean the true 2024 figure is likely much higher than the 94,481 cases counted as of early April, it’s clear the trend is moving in the wrong direction. Concerningly, those 321,582 measles cases in 2023 were nearly double the number recorded in 2022 (171,153).

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Measles making alarming comeback as global cases double and trend is getting worse
Working out in nature may prevent several terrible diseases and cut medical costs
Scientists discover 'off switch' for brown fat in calorie-burning breakthrough
ICC threatens to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu
How 2 brothers survived Oct. 7 massacre
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×