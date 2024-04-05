Melania Trump returns to campaign trail with pro-LGBT Republican event appearance

(FOX NEWS) – Former First Lady Melania Trump is finally getting back on the campaign trail, according to reports. Melania, wife of former President Donald Trump, will reportedly be attending a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans later this month, multiple publications have reported.

The group is the most prominent pro-LGBT Republican advocacy group in the country. It would be Melania's first public fundraising event in months.

Fox News Digital reached out to Log Cabin Republicans and representatives for the Trump campaign for confirmation but did not receive a response.

