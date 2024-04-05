A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ELECTION 2024

Melania Trump returns to campaign trail with pro-LGBT Republican event appearance

Said to 'stay tuned' for more information on how she'll support her husband's presidential campaign

Published April 5, 2024 at 4:13pm

First Lady Melania Trump participates in a conference call with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor and FEMA's Youth Preparedness Council members during their annual summit Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the White House Situation Room. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

(FOX NEWS) – Former First Lady Melania Trump is finally getting back on the campaign trail, according to reports. Melania, wife of former President Donald Trump, will reportedly be attending a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans later this month, multiple publications have reported.

The group is the most prominent pro-LGBT Republican advocacy group in the country. It would be Melania's first public fundraising event in months.

Fox News Digital reached out to Log Cabin Republicans and representatives for the Trump campaign for confirmation but did not receive a response.

