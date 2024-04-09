Metalworker fired for opposing company's gay pride symbol

(TODD STARNES) – Daniel Snyder was fired from his job as a metalworker because he objected to his employer’s use of a rainbow to promote gay pride month. Snyder, who worked for the global aluminum manufacturing giant Arconic, is suing his former employer claiming religious discrimination.

“Because of his Christian beliefs, Mr. Snyder respects all people regardless of their sexuality, and he previously worked alongside a transgender individual at Arconic without any issues,” said Thomas More Society attorney Michael McHale. “His sincerely held Christian beliefs also include the reasonable understanding that the Bible teaches marriage is only between one man and one woman.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit is expected to hear Snyder’s appeal on Tuesday. “He also sincerely believes that the Bible shows that the rainbow is a sign of the covenant between God and man, and thus that it is sacrilegious to use the rainbow to promote relationships and ideologies that violate God’s law,” the attorney said.

